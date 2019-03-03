



The Founder of the Divine Hand of God Ministries International, Abuja, Prophet Emmanuel Omale, says the re-election of President Muhammadu Buhari is ordained by God.

Omale told newsmen on Saturday in Abuja that God gave victory to Buhari for the turn around of the country. He urged all Nigerians to support the president in the interest of the nation.

The cleric who revealed the re-election of Buhari in his prophecies for year 2019 on Dec. 31, 2018 advised Nigerians to stop questioning Buhari’s re-election. Omale said that it was God that anointed Buhari to lead Nigeria at this time and to lead Nigeria for eight years.

He said when God had anointed someone to be a leader or a President, no one could stop it. “The world can hate him, the world can try to reject him but God has ordained him,” he said.

Omale said that the second tenure of Buhari was a blessing in disguise for Nigerians as the nation would witness an unprecedented rapid development.

“The coming back of Buhari is going to be for the good of the people, the poor people are going to be able to eat three times a day. There will be improvement in electricity supply, we are going to have infrastructure development.

“God is going to use Buhari to build a new Nigeria, to lay a solid foundation, and my advice to Nigerians is that we should support Buhari and pray for him.

Omale also urged the Presidential Candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) former Vice President Atiku Abubakar to accept the outcome of the election as the will of God.

“He should just call Buhari so that they can work together for the progress of the country because of his love for Nigeria “Nigerians love him so much, Christians love him, God loves him, so he should just call Buhari so that they can work together for the future of our country, because I know he has a good plan for this country‎,” he said.

Omale also advised the PDP and all other political parties that lost the election to start praying for Buhari to succeed. He advised President Buhari to see himself as a father to the nation and the citizenry irrespective of political, religious affiliations or ethnicity backgrounds for the nation under his leadership to get to the promised land.

“Again I will tell him that he should open his arms, embrace and forgive everybody, because if the President considers carefully, he will observe the way his victory came, he will know that it is God that brought him back to the throne.

“He should remember that though many were fighting him, God gave him victory. It is not money or people, ” he said. Omale said that there was a mystery about Buhari and that people would soon see that it was God that made him President for the Peoples’ sake.