One Michael Mbonu, prophet of Christ Army Ministry in Ulakpo, Owerri North Local Government Area of Imo state, has allegedly kidnapped and killed his church member, Princewill Ezeji.

Ezeji was said to have gone to seek blessing from his cleric with his latest priced possession, a Toyota Camry car, and was killed and dispossessed of the car by the supposed man of God.

One Kingsley Udemba, 24, said to have capitalised on the situation to fleece Princewill’s family the sum of N960,000 as ransom, claiming to have abducted the then missing man was also paraded.

The state commissioner of police, Rabiu Ladodo, who paraded the suspects before newsmen in Owerri, stated that the prophet had initially kidnapped the victim before getting rid of him.

Ladodo disclosed that once men of the Special Anti-Robbery Squad (SARS) from the command got wind of the disappearance of the victim through his brother, Emeka Ezeji, who reported the matter, they immediately swung into action and arrested the prophet.

Upon his arrest, the police boss said, the suspect took the police to where he murdered the victim, adding that some personal effects like phone, car and SIM card, which the victim took to the prophet’s residence, were recovered.