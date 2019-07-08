<a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ad9d55dc&cb=854237002' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=4&cb=688937930&n=ad9d55dc' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ac9ac781&cb=14265871' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=3&cb=965144530&n=ac9ac781' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a45dccd2&cb=874525412' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=2&cb=63235876&n=a45dccd2' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a97ae240&cb=292598972' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=7&cb=285889128&n=a97ae240' border='0' alt=''/></a>

Founder of the Synagogue Church of All Nations (SCOAN) Prophet TB Joshua, has canvassed special prayers for President Muhammadu Buhari.

TB Joshua gave the appeal during on Sunday at the international headquarters of the church in Ikotun Egbe, Lagos.

The cleric advised the prayers be directed towards ensuring that God grants the President wisdom in directing the affairs of the country.

Joshua stated there was no perfect man on health, emphasising the need to pray for Buhari.

According to him: “I am here to share a vision I had two weeks ago concerning my nation — Nigeria — the heartbeat of Africa. Let us pray for our government, President Muhammadu Buhari. There is no perfect man on earth.

“Ask God to protect and fill him with wisdom enough to lead this nation. In my vision, I saw the seraphim coming down with rain. This rain comes with freshness and calmness. Nigeria, let us pray!”