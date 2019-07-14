<a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ad9d55dc&cb=854237002' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=4&cb=688937930&n=ad9d55dc' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ac9ac781&cb=14265871' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=3&cb=965144530&n=ac9ac781' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a45dccd2&cb=874525412' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=2&cb=63235876&n=a45dccd2' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a97ae240&cb=292598972' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=7&cb=285889128&n=a97ae240' border='0' alt=''/></a>

Founder of Christ Apostolic Church (CAC) Agbala Itura Lagos, Prophet Samuel Abiara, has advised embattled Pastor Biodun Fatoyinbo of Commonwealth of Zion Assembly (COZA) to seek the face of God for restoration.

Abiara said with the help of God, he can overcome the rape accusation against him by celebrity photographer Busola Dakolo.

He however cautioned his accusers to be wary of their utterances because God is the ultimate judge.

In a statement last week in Lagos, Abiara said Fatoyinbo will overcome if he “goes before God and iron things out. I believe God will talk to him and restore him.”

He added: “My advice to Pastor Biodun Fatoyinbo is to go to the presence of God and believe this time will pass, you will overcome.”

To his accusers, Abiara said: “I want everybody to be very careful because God is the all- knowing.

“He is the true witness of what actually happened between them. The word of God says we must not judge anybody.”

The rape accusation, according to him, is a dent on the body of Christ. He however said nobody should rejoice over the development.

“This issue is not good news at all for the body of Christ. As human being, some people will be rejoicing because of this allegation.

“It is nothing to rejoice about. Indeed it is very sad news for all true ministers of the Gospel.”

To those trouncing the church over the issue, Abiara said: “All accusers against the body of Christ and the man of God must be careful not to be judgmental. Let God himself intervene.

“All accusers and those that carry fake news on social media, you must be very careful not to cause havoc in the body of Christ and the ministry of men of God.”

He counseled members of COZA to stand by their pastor and the church at this troubled moment instead of leaving.

“This is not the time to leave the church or abandon the man of God because of the entire allegations against your pastor.

“It is time to bring to memory how his life and ministry has been a blessing to many lives.

“Though it is very cloudy and stormy, I promise that the storm will soon be over. It is good to stand by your Pastor.”