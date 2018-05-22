The General Overseer of Christ Mercyland Deliverance Ministry (CMDM)‎, Prophet Jeremiah Omoto Fufeyin, on Tuesday in Kano prophesied that the 2019 presidential election will be tougher than what was experienced in 2015, calling on Nigerians to earnestly pray for peace and unity in the country.

He said: “The 2019 presidential election will be very tough because both sides are dragging for one thing and no side is ready to give each other a chance.

“What God is showing me is that the 2019 presidential election ‎will be very, very tough, tougher than what happened in 2015, but at the end, one of the political parties will be victorious, I will not mention name. My assignment as a prophet is to pray that peace should reign.”

Prophet ‎Fufeyin, who was in Kano for a three-day North-west crusade, made the prediction while speaking with selected journalists shortly after the crusade.

He said: “Don’t you see what is happening now in the nation’s politics? Members of the ruling APC are decamping‎ to PDP, likewise, some PDP members are leaving the party to join APC. There is political confusion already in the country which is why the presidential election will be very, very tough.

“We are just wasting our time talking and arresting each other, all we need to do is to work together as one. As such my stand is to pray for peace and for Nigerians to love one another. Peace will come at last.”

The prophet, who is popularly called Owomowomo described the Fulani herdsmen killings as the hand work of satan and declared that their activities will surely come to an end through prayers.

According to him, “What we need to do is pray to God to bring the end of Fulani herdsmen, both Christians and Muslims must continue to pray for divine intervention because with prayers all things are possible.”

The prophet, who is the owner of Mercy TV cable network, then appealed to Nigerian politicians to practise politics without bitterness so that the plans of the enemy will not come to pass.

He further noted that, “if politicians will love one another and consider the interest of the nation, peace will reign in the country.”

Speaking on the theme of the crusade: ‘Who Is Responsible for This Attack,’ the prophet lamented that many people are suffering because of wickedness that is being done to thwart their destiny.

“I am in the North-west to pray so that people will get their freedom and fulfill their destinies. At the mention of the name of Jesus Christ, every knee must bow.

“‎My ministry is in Warri, Delta State and I am a prophet for all people. I have to move around the nation and the country, even beyond so that people can get their freedom.”