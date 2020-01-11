<a href='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ad9d55dc&cb=854237002' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=4&cb=688937930&n=ad9d55dc' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ac9ac781&cb=14265871' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=3&cb=965144530&n=ac9ac781' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a45dccd2&cb=874525412' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=2&cb=63235876&n=a45dccd2' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a97ae240&cb=292598972' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=7&cb=285889128&n=a97ae240' border='0' alt=''/></a>





A showbiz promoter, Tajudeen Adepetu, has explained why musical concerts are declining in Nigeria.

He lamented the dearth of sponsors and partners for such concerts and shows in Nigeria.

Adeputu, who is widely known as the owner of media brands, Sound City TV, Televista, ONTV, Trybe TV and SPICE TV, said this during a chat with newsmen in Lagos on Friday.

“It is difficult to get brands to partner or sponsor concerts, even when you have done more than 60 or 70 per cent of the work. It is really hard, I tell you,” he said.

Explaining the challenges faced by concert promoters like himself, Adepetu, nudged the big brands in Nigeria to be more responsive and alive to trends in society.

“The dearth of sponsors and partners is a major challenge that the entertainment industry needs to overcome, in the area of concerts. Steadily and surely, Nigerian music has arrested the attention of the world.

“The smart brands can leverage on the increasing number of our musicians some of whom are doing it big on their own. That is not the way to go,” he said.

‘XChange 100’

For four days in December 2019, ‘XChange 100’, a consortium of event promoters led by Mr Adepetu, locked down Eko Atlantic Energy City in Lagos.

The platform, which serves as a venue for different events in the busy yuletide season had all-day lined-up events for the scheduled period of December 20-23.

The shows included ‘Soundcity All-Star Party’, ‘The Urban Music Festival’, ‘Afrobeat Fest’ and ‘Olamide Made in Lagos Festival’.

Mr Adeputu said it was a daunting task that kept them mostly on their toes.

“You can’t imagine the number of personnel and energy and money expended on a back-to-back four-day entertainment and lifestyle event like this.

“This year, only Tiger Beer gave us seed money, but I had to look for the rest myself,” he said.





When the consortium birthed in 2018, only three events marked the inaugural edition.

It kicked off with a lifestyle award show tagged ‘Spice Lifestyle Honours’. As the name suggests, the awards awarded major players in the lifestyle field.

Other events that marked the edition include the Urban Music Festival, Afrobeat Festival, Wizkid VIP Experience, Wizkid Made in Lagos Shutdown and the Soundcity MVP Awards.

Last year, however, saw the organisers raise the bar higher. More events were added to the festival which cost N1 billion and had only Tiger Beer as the sole and lead sponsor.

Meanwhile, inadequate sponsorship nonetheless, Mr Adeputu told this newspaper that his team would crown the events of the season with the Soundcity MVP Awards holding on Saturday at the Eko Convention Centre, Victoria Island, Lagos.

The awards is steadily positioning itself as one of the biggest music rewarding systems in Nigeria.

Last year, Burna Boy took the concert trophy of the African Artiste of the Year.

The African Giant is in contention again for the honour against the likes of Davido, Tiwa Savage, Yemi Alade, Diamond Platnumz, Shatta Wale, Sho Madjozi and Wizkid.

Adepetu added that the 2020 edition would see with performances from Tanzania’s Diamond Platnumz, South Africa’s Prince Kaybee, Nigeria’s Wizkid, Ghana’s Stonebwoy, Uganda’s Big Trill and Togo’s Toofan.

Others are Joeboy, Rema, Shatta Wale, Zanda Zakuza, Kuami Eugene, Naira Marley, Ric Hassani to mention a few.

Mr Adepetu has several award-winning TV series and programmes to his credit.

A memorable one was the 90’s classic ‘Everyday People’.

It told the story of the everyday lives of a typical family living in Lagos.

It starred stars like the late Sam Loco Efe, Norbert Young, Ignis Ekwe, Seun Soremi, Desmond Elliot, Ejiro Okurame, Juliet Martin-Obazie and many more.