Prominent Taraba monarch passes on in palace

The Aku-Uka of Wukari Kingdom in Taraba State, Dr Shekarau Agyo, has passed on.

Newsmen gathered that the Monarch died on Saturday in his palace at Wukari after a protracted illness.

Late Aku-Uka, a first-class chief was also the chairman, Taraba state council of Emirs and chiefs.

He was installed as the 27 Aku-Uka of Wukari in August 1976 and was born in 1937.

Sources close to the Taraba state government told Daily Trust that only the governor of the state will officially announce the death of the Aku_Uka after certain traditional rites are conducted as required by the Jukun tradition.