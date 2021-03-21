



Prof Jemico Okeleke has said that in Delta State, Aniocha South LGA Chapter of Traditional Medicine Practitioners under his watch has partnered with a Non-governmental Organization to empower the group towards intensifying fight against Covid-19 pandemic in Nigeria.

Prof Jemico Okeleke made this disclosure today in his office at Ogwashi-Uku, Aniocha South LGA Headquarters while fielding questions from some group of Journalists on the roles of Traditional Medicine Practitioners on fight against Covid-19 pandemic.

In his words: “Our contributions on Ending the menace is highly needed as the eye of African culture band traditions towards ensuring total eradication of the pandemic in Nigeria, Africa and the rest of the World”





“Both registered and non-registered Members of our association, Traditional Medicine Practitioners are invited for a meeting in my house at Ogwashi-Uku in the morning by 10:00 am this week Friday, on 26th of March, 2021”.

“This is because no one knows who has the solution for the pandemic. After this meeting, the State Chapter will also converge at a later date. Everyone will also be invited”.

“We have partnered a Non-governmental Organization that is ready to empower all our members”.

“I urge every of our members to be present and stand a chance to benefits for the Empowerment and proffer Solution and join in the fight against Covid-19 pandemic in Delta State, Nigeria, Africa and the rest of the World”.