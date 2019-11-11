<a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ad9d55dc&cb=854237002' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=4&cb=688937930&n=ad9d55dc' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ac9ac781&cb=14265871' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=3&cb=965144530&n=ac9ac781' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a45dccd2&cb=874525412' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=2&cb=63235876&n=a45dccd2' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a97ae240&cb=292598972' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=7&cb=285889128&n=a97ae240' border='0' alt=''/></a>

Former Minister of Petroleum and Energy, Prof Tam David-West, died at private suite at the University College Hospital (UCH), Ibadan, Oyo State around 11am on Monday November 11, 2019.

A family source said the deceased had spent 11 days at UCH before he breathed his last, adding that he was rushed to UCH when he fell sick.

The source stated further that the children of the deceased, who hailed from Rivers States, were already on the way to Ibadan.

The Public Relations Officer, UCH, Mr. Toye Akinrinlola, had confirmed the death of David-West at UCH, adding that the former minister breathed his last at 11:05a.m. But he declined to make comments on the cause of the death.