An Associate Professor from the University of Lagos, Dr. Tajudeen Yusuf, has said the closure of land borders by the Federal Government has opened doors of opportunities for Nigerians.

He spoke during a one day seminar organised by the Institute of Islamic Finance Professionals (IIFP), at the Faculty of Science Hall, University of Lagos.

The theme of the seminar is: “Islamic Finance: Tapping the Potentials”.

Yusuf, who is the IIFP’s president, said Nigerians are now looking inward and local products are being promoted and employment rate is also improving.

He said: “The land border closure policy has made Nigerians more inward-looking. Look at the issue of rice. Are you not amazed at how many docile rice industries that have been revived?

“So, you can now see that the quality of local rice is improving, unlike what it used to be before. Let’s continue like that.”

According to him, there are a lot of opportunities for Nigerians to exploit, which can make them job creators.

“This programme is to serve as an incentive to many Nigerian on how to tap from the opportunities available. We have been able to expose our audience to the huge gap in all sectors of the economy – agriculture, manufacturing, construction, banking and insurance among others. They don’t actually need to be seeking for jobs; they too can create jobs courtesy of the Islamic Finance opportunities,” he said.

Director of Citiserve Dr. Jubril Salaudeen agreed that the land border closure had opened opportunities for Nigerians in sectors of the economy.

Local producers, he said, now witness increased patronage of their products.

Salaudeen, who is also a fellow of the IIFP, said one of the instruments countries used to grow their economy was border closure, urging Nigerians to also grow Nigeria by buying Nigeria.

“We can see from the aftermath of the border closure that a lot of Small and Medium Enterprises (SMEs) now have opportunities to sell more of their products in the country, particularly those in the agricultural sector. People in the fashion industry and the pharmaceutical sector of the economy have benefited as well.

“The border closure has also assisted us to save forex,” he said.

According to him, “there’s no country in the world that can do it on its own. However, one of the instruments a lot of countries have used to develop themselves is that they have been able to shut themselves back for a while.

“India, for instance, had to introduce the Be India, Buy India. For several years they had to shut down their borders to grow their economy. A lot of other western economies also did the same thing to grow their economy. So, why not us?

“This is the time for us to develop our local capacity and export to other parts of the world.

“If you are a Nigerian, buy what is made in Nigeria; eat what is made in Nigeria. Be proud to be a Nigerian. Make your money in Nigeria. Spend your money in Nigeria. Let us grow our own economy,” he said.

The Lead Consultant, Nectar Accounting Services, Hajiah Wasilat Olanrewaju-Odesina, added that there are so many untapped areas of opportunities and potentials in Islamic Finance, urging the public to join the institute to know those areas.