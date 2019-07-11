<a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ad9d55dc&cb=854237002' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=4&cb=688937930&n=ad9d55dc' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ac9ac781&cb=14265871' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=3&cb=965144530&n=ac9ac781' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a45dccd2&cb=874525412' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=2&cb=63235876&n=a45dccd2' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a97ae240&cb=292598972' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=7&cb=285889128&n=a97ae240' border='0' alt=''/></a>

The Governing Council of Usmanu Danfodiyo University, Sokoto, has announced the appointment of Professor Lawal Suleman Bilbis as the new Vice Chancellor of the University with effect from 30th July, 2019.

Pro-Chancellor and Chairman of Council, Hon. Justice Pearl Enejere (rtd), who announced this on Thursday at the university, said the council approved the appointment at its 156th meeting held on Wednesday, 10th July, 2019.

She said the tenure of the incumbent Vice Chancellor would expire on 29th July, 2019.

Professor Bilbis an indigene of Tsafe Local Government area of Zamfara state, is with the Department of Biochemistry, Usmanu Danfodiyo University, Sokoto.

The new VC attended University of Sokoto (now Usmanu Danfodiyo University, Sokoto), where he obtained Bachelor of Science Degree (B.Sc. Hons) in Biochemistry in 1986 as well as the University of Essex, Colchester, England where he obtained Ph.D in Biological Chemistry, in 1992.

A one-time Vice Chancellor, Federal University Birnin-Kebbi, Professor Bilbis had held several administrative positions in UDUS including Head, Department of Biochemistry, Dean Faculty of Science and Deputy Vice Chancellor (Academic).

He started his working career as clinical Biochemist in the General Hospital, Gusau and in 1988, Prof Bilbis joined the services of the Usmanu Danfodiyo University, Sokoto as Graduate Assistant in the Department of Biochemistry, rose through the ranks and become a Professor in 2002.