



Apparently not impressed with the sincerity in the call by Kano State Governor Abdullahi Ganduje for the Federal Government to ban the movement of cattle across Nigeria, a university lecturer, Professor Zacharys Gundu has said the governor goofed big time.

Professor Gundu who is a Professor of Archaeology at Ahmadu Bello University (ABU), Zaria spoke Wednesday, on Channels Television breakfast programme ‘Sunrise Daily’.

The university don who was speaking on the topic: ‘Open Grazing in Nigeria’ poured cold water on ‘Ganduje Formula’ saying he has no right to ask FG to ban open grazing because only the state Governors have right to enact grazing laws.

According to him, ‘it amounts to insincerity on the part of the Kano State Governor to advocate for the ban on open grazing by the Federal Government when he is aware that only state governments have the constitutional rights to enact grazing laws in Nigeria”.





Professor Gundu argued that Governor Ganduje should first implement the open grazing ban in his state to lead by example, adding that Kano State has enough grazing areas for cattles.

The Professor of Archaeology, however said “we don’t owe Fulani cattle herders anything in Nigeria”, pointing out the solution to the incessant clashes between herders and farmers is Cattle Ranching across Nigeria.

He said the climatic change and devastation of Sahel and Greater Lake Chad region have resulted in the influx of herders into Nigeria.

On banditry, Professor Gundu said the bandits, herdsmen and Boko Haram are one and same people, adding that they operate together in the country at the moment hence they should be stopped in their tracks.