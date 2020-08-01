



Professor Nse Essien has been appointed as the new Vice Chancellor of the Akwa Ibom State University (AKSU), Ikot Akpaden.

He succeeds the Acting Vice Chancellor, Prof. Eno Ibanga, who was recently appointed into the State Executive Council.

Prof. Essien, until his appointment served as the Commissioner for Science and Technology and later as the Commissioner for Education in the present administration.

He was also the Head of Department of Geology, University of Calabar.

This was contained in a statement signed by the Secretary to the State Government, Dr. Emmanuel Ekuwem and sent to newsmen in Uyo on Saturday.





Ekuwem said the VC’s appointment is for a fixed term of Five (5) years and with effect from Monday, August 3, 2020.

The statement reads in parts, “His Excellency the Governor of Akwa Ibom State, Mr. Udom Emmanuel, has approved the appointment of Prof. Nse Essien as Vice Chancellor of Akwa Ibom State University (AKSU) with effect from Monday, August 3, 2020. His appointment is for a fixed term of Five (5) years.

“Until his appointment, Prof. Essien served in various capacities as a member of the State Executive Council. First, as Honourable Commissioner for Science and Technology and later as Honourable Commissioner for Education. Before then, he was the Head of Department of Geology, University of Calabar.”