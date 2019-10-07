<a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ad9d55dc&cb=854237002' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=4&cb=688937930&n=ad9d55dc' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ac9ac781&cb=14265871' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=3&cb=965144530&n=ac9ac781' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a45dccd2&cb=874525412' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=2&cb=63235876&n=a45dccd2' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a97ae240&cb=292598972' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=7&cb=285889128&n=a97ae240' border='0' alt=''/></a>





Professor Eddy Erhagbe of the University of Benin has blamed the current high level of criminality and the resultant insecurity in the country on the failure of government at all levels to deliver on their contractual responsibilities to Nigerians.

Erhagbe also accused the country’s leadership of insensibility and manipulation of the people to advance their selfish ambitions which he said led to the nation’s present political, economic, security and educational predicaments.

Prof. Erhagbe, Head, Department of History and International Studies, University of Benin, made the observation in a paper he delivered at the 2019 World Teachers Day Celebration with the Theme, “Young Teachers, The Future Of The Profession,” organised by the Edo State Wing of NUT in Benin City.

He pointed out that the current insecurity and other criminalities would be highly reduced in the country if governance is underpinned with the right societal values and ethics, resulting in general developments through the channeling of dividends of democracy via good governance to the people directly.

He also said that Nigerians would become more patriotic if they are infused with the right values and ethics and which could only be done through education, noting that happenings in the educational sector of the country have implications for developments in it.

He said whereas the role of government in the educational sector is well-articulated in the country’s constitution which emphasised the acquisition of knowledge and overcoming ignorance but that is not what has been happening.

He further observed that the teacher is a critical factor in the educational sector, pointing out that by the professionalisation of the job of teachers, it is now imperative that teachers in our schools must be true core professionals.

Comrade Pius Okhueleigbe, Edo State Chairman of NUT, in his address called on the government to urgently attend to the pending issues concerning teachers welfare, condition of service and the recruitment of more teachers into public schools to ameliorate the challenges militating against effective teaching and learning in public schools.