



Professor Ayodele Atsenuwa of the Department of Public Law, is the new Deputy Vice-Chancellor (Development Services) of the University of Lagos.

At the Statutory Meeting of Senate held on Monday, March 29, 2021, she was elected via an electronic voting process with 81 votes (63.28%).

Professor Ayodele Atsenuwa is a Professor of Public Law at the Faculty of Law, University of Lagos. Her teaching and research interests are wide and traverse Criminal Law and Criminal Justice, Human Rights Law, Gender and the Law, Law and Religion, as well as Health and Migration Law.

Within the legal academia, she is widely respected for her initiatives aimed at bridging the gap between legal academics and legal practice, and is acknowledged for her efforts at evolving more development-oriented law degree programmes in terms of content and teaching methodologies.





Outside the university system, Professor Atsenuwa has done much to contribute to closing the gap between legal theory and practice and to the advancement of sustainable development in Africa, through her leadership engagements. A member of the Institute of Directors (IOD), she has served on the Boards of several institutions and organisations, including the Legal Research and Resource Development Centre, CLEEN Foundation, Orderly Society Trust, Partnership for Justice, Girls’ Power Initiative, Open Society Initiative for West Africa, National Agency for the Control of AIDS, Council of Legal Education of Nigeria, Lagos State Office of the Public Defender, Lagos State Advisory Council on Prerogative of Mercy, National Advisory Committee on APRM-NEPAD and the NBA Task Force on the North-East.

She has consulted for various international development organisations including the United Nations, European Union , UK-DFID/British Council, United States Agency for International Development, Ford Foundation and the MacArthur Foundation, among others.

Professor Ayodele Atsenuwa is the immediate past Dean of the Faculty of Law, and comes into her new office with substantial administrative and community service experience. Her appointment is for two years, and it takes effect from Monday, March 29, 2021.