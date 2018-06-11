Professor Toyin Ashiru says the engineering profession offers one of the best opportunities for wealth creation.

Speaking at the 8th annual lecture Nigerian Society of Engineers (NSE) in honour of the late Olu Awoyinfa, the founding father of Ikeja NSE, held at the NSE secretariat in Ogba, Lagos State, on Thursday, June 7.

At the event, no fewer than 102 professional engineers were inducted as members of the NSE by the Ikeja branch.

Imploring inductees not only to think in terms of the work involved in every given task or innovation, but to be mindful of the financial returns that it could bring, Ashiru urged them not to wait for paid employment but to venture into developing their own brands that could improve the lots of the society.

In his opening address, Akintayo Akintola, chairman of the branch, extolled the virtues of the founder, describing him as a rare breed, a selfless leader par excellence, a visionary and committed team player who paved away for the actualisation of the dreams and aspirations of up-and-coming engineers in his lifetime.

He encouraged the inductees to update themselves regularly with trending developments in the field of engineering, so they could remain relevant and competitive.

Pointing out that the boundless opportunities in the field for the engineers to take advantage of, he cited the improved entry level into the civil service and various job openings available for engineers to get employed and make meaningful contributions to the world.

Akinpelu Shogunle who was the special guest of honour, said “Nigeria today presents one of the best opportunities for engineers to showcase their ingenuity and creativity”, especially in electric power generation.

Wealth, he added, is created in the midst of chaos.

Mrs. Winifred Awoyinfa, widow of the late Awoyinfa, and other dignitaries from the engineering profession, graced the programme, which has ‘Potentials, Opportunities and Possibilities in the Engineering Profession in Nigeria’ at its theme.