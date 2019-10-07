<a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ad9d55dc&cb=854237002' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=4&cb=688937930&n=ad9d55dc' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ac9ac781&cb=14265871' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=3&cb=965144530&n=ac9ac781' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a45dccd2&cb=874525412' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=2&cb=63235876&n=a45dccd2' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a97ae240&cb=292598972' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=7&cb=285889128&n=a97ae240' border='0' alt=''/></a>





A don, Prof. Chigozie Ogbodo, Dean of Faculty of Law, in Godfery Okoye University, Enugu, has charged government at all levels, to involve strategies to get youths interested in governance.

Ogbodo who stated this in Enugu yesterday said “the present political and community leadership, must find a way to ensure that youths get interested in what was happening in governance.

According to him, without the participation of youth in governance, there is no essence of building a future.

”The government should make deliberate and conscious efforts to create an avenue to ensure youths get interested and key-into what is happening in governance.

”This can be done through organising seminars and workshops on leadership, as well as giving youths some minor leadership responsibility, in order to mentor them through the responsibility given to them, ” he said.

He thereby advised youths to have a dream and vision of delivering values meant to ensure the progress of their immediate environment.

He said ”A leader must be a doer, who must translate his dreams into action by starting small and taking one step at a time.

”A good leader must be legacy-driven and ensure to live above mundane things but to write his or her name in the sands of time.

“He or she must be a good captain and ready to teach and translate his/her vision to team members.

”A leader must be innovative. The idea or vision conceived and the strategy and skills to carry it out must be fine-tuned, always to conform to current realities,” he said.