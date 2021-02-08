



Founder of Gregory University, Uturu, Abia State, Professor Gregory Ibe, has said that the Igbo nation should be supported to produce the next president of Nigeria in 2023, stressing that the Igbo needs the presidency more than any other ethnic group.

In an interview with newsmen at the main campus of the University, Prof Ibe explained that if a man from the South East emerges Nigeria’s President in 2023; it will heal the wounds of the Nigerian civil war and serve justice to the people of South-East zone who have suffered marginalization in Nigeria.

He stated that the actualization of a Nigerian President of Igbo extraction in 2023 would be more than enough for the Igbo, adding that Ndigbo has paid their dues in the country.

In his words; “The Igbo need the presidency at this point in time more than other ethnic groups in Nigeria because since over 60 years the Nigerian nation came into existence the Igbo have never occupied the position.





“Therefore, justice and fairness demand that an Igbo man should be allowed to be the president of this country in 2023. If a man from the South East zone becomes the president of the country, the Igbo will not depend on him for survival; they will rather be contended with the fact that their son was the president of the country.”

On reports about his interest in the Abia governorship position in 2023, Prof. Ibe said he started having interest since 2011 and wanted to run in 2014 ,but was prevailed upon to withdrew by the former Governor.

He said; “I have full intention to be governor of Abia State. I started having that intention to be governor in 2011 and in 2014, I had that intention also, but the then governor asked me to wait, that it was zoned to Abia South. Now I believe after waiting for this long, I should be in the race.”