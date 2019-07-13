<a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ad9d55dc&cb=854237002' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=4&cb=688937930&n=ad9d55dc' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ac9ac781&cb=14265871' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=3&cb=965144530&n=ac9ac781' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a45dccd2&cb=874525412' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=2&cb=63235876&n=a45dccd2' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a97ae240&cb=292598972' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=7&cb=285889128&n=a97ae240' border='0' alt=''/></a>

Governor Bala Mohammed of Bauchi State has said the inauguration of the Assets and Funds Recovery Committee in the State to recover assets and funds allegedly taken away by officials of Isa Yuguda and Mohammed Abubakar’s administrations is not meant to settle old scores neither witch-hunt.

The governor who on Thursday formally inaugurated the 19-man committee to recover all assets and funds allegedly diverted from the state by individuals, which is not in accordance with the provision of the law, said no responsible government will bear the situation where the state resources is being misappropriated.

Mohammed said: “If this State of financial profligacy is allowed to go unchecked, we may wake up one day to have our state reduced to the status of a glorified or amplified Local Government”

“These glaring facts clearly show how the serious business of government in Bauchi State was conducted with reckless abandone, corruption and impunity. No responsible government will bear this situation which is pushing the state further into abject poverty, serious abandonment and decay.”