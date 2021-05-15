Some youth agitating for a Yoruba nation have stormed Osogbo, the capital of Osun State, calling for the breakaway of the ethnic group from Nigeria.

The agitators, who are currently holding their rally, have grounded activities in the state capital as major roads are blocked.

They are members of a pro–Yoruba nation group, Ilana Omo Oodua. Newsmen obtained pictures of hundreds of the agitators with placards on Saturday.

Some of the inscriptions are “We want Freedom”, “Omo Yoruba Ile Ti Ya” among others.

They converged on November 27 Bridge in the Africa area, Osogbo, for the protest and marched through Ogo-Oluwa, Aregbe junction, Fakunle, Ola-Iya, and Odi Olowo areas.

They were also seen chanting secession songs, and distributing handbills to people along the streets.

Newsmen confirmed that security operatives have been deployed to the scenes of the rally. The state police spokesperson, Yemisi Opalola, did not respond to calls and text messages.





The latest rally is coming two weeks after some of the agitators were arrested in Ogun State for carrying out the same activities.

A similar rally by Yoruba nation agitators was held in Ibadan, Oyo State capital on April 21. It was also disrupted by the police.

Some high profile Nigerians have said only an urgent restructuring would save Nigeria from breaking up.

It would be recalled that 17 southern governors in Nigeria also called for restructuring.

But the presidency has maintained that calls for restructuring are “recurring threats to the corporate existence of the country with factions giving specific timelines for the President to do one thing or another or else, in their language, ‘the nation will break up.”

A former governor of Oyo State, Rashidi Ladoja, who seems not to be comfortable with the Yoruba nation agitators on Thursday said “Yorubas should act rather than talking too much on secession.”