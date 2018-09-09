The Buhari Media Organization (BMO) has said Nigerian troops fighting in all theaters of war all over the country deserve praise, prayers and commendation of all Nigerians.

The Buhari Media Organisation (BMO) says it is joining millions of appreciative Nigerians in congratulating our heroic troops as they continue to engage the remnants of the terrorist Boko Haram insurgents and other violent groups across the country.

“In this wise, we acknowledge the bravery, commitment, patriotism and sacrifices of our troops as they battle to keep us safe in difficult terrains even as they are susceptible to enemies’ ambushes and other vagaries of military operations. They lose their sleep for us to sleep in peace, some lose their lives for us to keep ours, these are truly gallant Nigerians under the command of an outstanding Commander-in-Chief, President Muhammadu Buhari, to whom we give the credit for literally deleting the Book Haram aberration from the map of this country.”

In a statement signed by Chairman Niyi Akinsiju and Secretary Cassidy Madueke, the group called on this note, we call on all Nigerians of good conscience and appreciative minds to rally round our troops if only to boost the morale of these men and women battling to secure the country.

“It is the patriotic duty of every Nigerian to encourage our fighting men and women and to assure them we stand by them no matter their circumstances: We share their joy when they triumph against the enemies and mourn with them when they pay the ultimate price and are brought in body bags.

“Overall, we trust in the indomitable Nigerian spirit, we do not give up on challenges, our troops have continued to exhibit this character as they successfully engage the dregs of our society that are determined to make our space the centre of their criminal enterprise. We are confident that with our troops we are winners on all fronts.”