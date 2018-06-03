The Bayelsa chapter of National Association of Proprietors of Private Schools has commended the State Government for harmonising the taxes paid by its members and eliminating multiple taxation in the system.

The state Chairman of NAPPS, Jerry Moses, who gave the commendation in an interview with News Agency of Nigeria in Yenagoa, said the measure had saved some of the private schools from collapsing.

Moses said that proprietors of private school in the state had been under the burden of multiple taxation by various and uncoordinated government agencies.

He said that the agencies operated under the guise of increasing the internally generated revenue of the state.

He said as a result of the financial burden, most of the schools were compelled to lay off their staff while some had even closed down.

He said: “NAPPS have been battling with the concomitant and avalanche of taxation by the state government. We have always cried out loud due to its debilitating effects on members.

“But following the harmonisation of the taxes and the consolidation of revenue collection agencies of government, we have heaved a sigh of relief.

“It is regrettable that the Bayelsa government like other states has witnessed dwindling finances from the federation account and devised various means, including taxation to meet its financial obligations.”

On the recent clamp down on sub-standard private schools across the state, he said the association was in total support of maintenance of standard and quality control by government regulatory agencies.

Moses said the leadership of NAPPS met with the state Ministry of Education which was collating data on the schools.

The chairman added that very soon the list of the approved and unapproved schools would be released.

Moses said: “We are in solidarity with the declaration of state of emergency in the educational sector by the state government under Governor Seriake Dickson.”