



Lagos State Government has announced the take over of COVID-19 testing by a consortium of health professionals and private laboratories.

Commissioner for Health Prof Akin Abayomi, who made the disclosure during a press conference today at Alausa, Ikeja, added that that test for the novel coronavirus disease remains free of charge at various government centres.

While putting the cost of the test at government facilities at between N40,000 and N50,400, Abayomi said the inclusion of the private consortium in the testing infrastructure was part of the moves to expand the state government’s COVID-19 response capacity.

He added that the accreditation of seven private laboratories will boost its testing capacity and three private hospitals for case management.





According to him, the government commenced the accreditation and validation of private health facilities to assist in the fight against the virus because of the need to improve COVID-19 response strategy.

On the capacities of the laboratories, the commissioner said all of them have passed the validation and have been accredited before being considered.

‘We are just going through the logistics of having them in the consortium of laboratories and these laboratories are going to be testing on behalf of the government to provide an expanded testing strategy so that we can get a clearer understanding of the outbreak in Lagos,’ Abayomi said.

The commissioner, who revealed that no fewer than 500 patients are currently receiving treatment in the various isolation centres across the state, further disclosed that there are many COVID-19 patients receiving treatment from their respective homes.