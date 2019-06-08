<a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ad9d55dc&cb=854237002' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=4&cb=688937930&n=ad9d55dc' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ac9ac781&cb=14265871' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=3&cb=965144530&n=ac9ac781' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a45dccd2&cb=874525412' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=2&cb=63235876&n=a45dccd2' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a97ae240&cb=292598972' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=7&cb=285889128&n=a97ae240' border='0' alt=''/></a>

The Nigerian Prisons Service (NPS) says 21 prison inmates of Medium Security Prison Oko, in Edo, have performed in a Bi-Annual Drama and Music Concert show hosted by the prison.

The Command’s Public Relations Officer (PRO), Mr Aminu Sumaila-Suleman, confirmed this in a statement on Saturday.

According to him, the theme of the concert “Crime and its Negativity effects”, is in line with the Reformation, Rehabilitation and Reintegration goals of the NPS as pursued by Controller General of Prisons, Mr Ja’afaru Ahmed.

He said that the inmates had been trained in the art of song writing, singing, drama and comedy presentation, musical instruments handling, dance among others, adding that they thrilled their audience with brilliant performances.

“Drama and songs with titles such as Say no to Cultism; (drama); I no go do am again (song); I wan go to Europe but by the right road; Say no to crime; Money no be everything,” he said.

The PRO said that among Mr. Courage Osa-Asia, a DJ popularly known as “Don Dow” of Courage Entertainment World, partnered the service for a successful concert.

“In view of the performances, he reaffirmed his commitment towards assisting in the production of a music album by the inmates whenever it is fixable,” he said.

Deputy Controller of Prisons (DCP) Mr Godwin Evbuoran, Officer in charge of Oko Prison, said the efforts at reformation were to key into the rich entertainment industry in the country.

He said that the new artistes were expected to contribute their quota towards a better society while earning a living on the expiration of their sentence.

The Controller of Prisons, Edo State Command, Joseph Usendiah, assured the inmates of the continued support of the prisons authority in their commitment to be better citizens.

He called on the state government and the general public to support the Prisons Service and the inmates in achieving the goal of reformation and total rehabilitation.

Newsmen report that the concert was held amidst tight security as required, with the inmates ready to give excellent account of themselves on regaining freedom.