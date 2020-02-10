<a href='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ad9d55dc&cb=854237002' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=4&cb=688937930&n=ad9d55dc' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ac9ac781&cb=14265871' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=3&cb=965144530&n=ac9ac781' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a45dccd2&cb=874525412' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=2&cb=63235876&n=a45dccd2' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a97ae240&cb=292598972' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=7&cb=285889128&n=a97ae240' border='0' alt=''/></a>





The Founder of the Evangelical Church of Yahweh Worldwide, Primate Theophilus Olabayo, has declared that the Spiritual Leader of the Adoration Ministry, Enugu, Reverend Father Ejike Mbaka, is not a prophet, adding that the Catholic Church does not groom prophets.

Olabayo, who gave a striking prophecy about the election and death of MKO Abiola back then and also predicted the predicament of General Sani Abacha, Nigeria’s former Head of State, alleged that the ruling All Progressives Congress, APC, was using Father Mbaka.

Newsmen reported that Mbaka, widely known as a fiery prophet, had prophesied that the governorship candidate of the APC, Senator Hope Uzodinma, will take over from Emeka Ihedioha of the Peoples Democratic Party, PDP, as Imo Governor in 2020.

Mbaka’s prophecy eventually came to pass when the Supreme Court removed Ihedioha from the Government House and declared Uzodinma as the Governor of Imo State.

Since then, Mbaka has come under heavy attack by some Nigerians and prophet Olabayo said that the prophecy that threw Ihedioha out of the Imo State Government House was arranged.





He said, “It is either the press or the government wants to destroy Catholic Church; I have never seen the Catholic Church having a prophet. During Goodluck Jonathan’s government, Fr. Mbaka was very close to Jonathan but later he fell out with him.

“This time around, the same Mbaka prophesied about Imo State. Now, see what is happening in Imo State.

“They arranged it and said that the man who did not win election is now the governor, and they removed a sitting governor.”

He added that, “Mbaka is not a prophet” but “a social critic.”

“You know, people can read things and call themselves prophet. Now, he has set Imo State in trouble.”

“Mbaka did not see any prophecy. Let me tell the Federal Government that if they don’t do the right thing, judgement of God is coming.

He alleged that Mbaka’s prophecy was responsible for the Supreme Court’s eventual verdict, adding that, “It was not a prophecy; it was arranged.”

He said the Enugu based priest may not be a member of the ruling party but can be used by the APC.