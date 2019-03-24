<a href='http://apps.pista.ng/ads/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ad9d55dc&cb=854237002' target='_blank'><img src='http://apps.pista.ng/ads/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=4&cb=688937930&n=ad9d55dc' border='0' alt='' /></a> <a href='http://apps.pista.ng/ads/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ac9ac781&cb=14265871' target='_blank'><img src='http://apps.pista.ng/ads/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=3&cb=965144530&n=ac9ac781' border='0' alt='' /></a> <a href='http://apps.pista.ng/ads/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a45dccd2&cb=874525412' target='_blank'><img src='http://apps.pista.ng/ads/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=2&cb=63235876&n=a45dccd2' border='0' alt='' /></a> <a href='http://apps.pista.ng/ads/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a97ae240&cb=292598972' target='_blank'><img src='http://apps.pista.ng/ads/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=7&cb=285889128&n=a97ae240' border='0' alt='' /></a>

Most Rev. Nicholas Okoh, the Primate Church of Nigeria, Anglican Communion, on Saturday advised Nigerian women to lead by example to make their families proper change agents.

The cleric, represented by the Church Women Champlain, Venerable Ephraim Akanya, gave the advice while speaking at the 2019 Church of Nigeria, Anglican Communion, Abuja Diocese, mothers’ sports fiesta.

Okoh said if the family was in its proper shape, both spiritual and moral, the tendency of having a good society is guaranteed.

The Anglican leader urged women to exercise themselves regularly to make them fit for their family at homes, even as he expressed concern over the crises rocking so many homes across the nation, which he said, were already taking their tolls on the society.

The cleric explained that women had to be both physically and spiritually fit before they could impact positively on their children.

Mrs Nkasiobi Okoh, the wife of the Primate and National President, Mothers’ Union/Women’s Guild of the church, urged women to be living epistles, stressing that exercise would help in their mental fitness.