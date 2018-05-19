The Most Rev. Nicholas Okoh, Primate of Anglican Communion (Church of Nigeria), has urged the Federal Government to speed up the process of the increase in minimum wage.

Okoh made the appeal in his presidential address at the Second Session of the 10th Synod of the Diocese of Abuja, holding at Basilica of Grace, Gudu, Abuja, on Friday.

The theme of the four-day event is: “The Christian Family’’ taken from the Book of 2 Timothy, Chapter 1 Verse 5.

“The Synod wishes to commend the government for taking steps in responding to the concern for workers’ wage.

“The economic realities of the present day make this step imperative. We wish to call on the government to haste with the process to salvage the languishing workforce.

“We equally implore the government not to forget pensioners in the whole exercise because it will also help them too,’’ he said.

Okoh, who is also the Archbishop and Bishop of the diocese, called on the government to intensify efforts to see that Nigeria exits completely from recession and Nigerians have an improved living condition.

“We charge the government to put more efforts so that Nigeria will come out from recession,” Okoh added.

He also called on the government to give priority to providing employment.

The primate said that if unemployment is full tackled, young people will have meaningful contribution to the society and find fulfillment in their fatherland.

“Government should give priority to employment so that young people will have a sense of direction,’’ he said.