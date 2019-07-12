<a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ad9d55dc&cb=854237002' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=4&cb=688937930&n=ad9d55dc' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ac9ac781&cb=14265871' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=3&cb=965144530&n=ac9ac781' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a45dccd2&cb=874525412' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=2&cb=63235876&n=a45dccd2' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a97ae240&cb=292598972' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=7&cb=285889128&n=a97ae240' border='0' alt=''/></a>

Most Rev. Nicholas Okoh, Primate, Church of Nigeria (Anglican Communion) has decried the spate of insecurity in the country.

Okoh urged all tiers of government to rise up to the task to combat the menace.

He made the call at the 10th Year Consecration Anniversary and 50 years birthday celebration of Rt. Rev. Humphrey Olumakaiye, the Diocese Bishop of Lagos at the Cathedral Church of Christ Marina, Lagos.

He said that lack of jobs had made people to be desperate to indulge in criminal activities, which worsened security challenges in the country.

“Government at all levels should do the needful in beefing up security across the country as it will enhance development.

“Insecurity on our roads, in farms and communities have become proverbial.

“We should pray for the governors to guide the people that elected them into office. Nigerians have become so desperate in doing things that are evil,” he said.

Okoh, who described Olumakaiye as true man of God, said he made a remarkable achievement in Illesha Diocese within two years.

“He transformed the parish in Ilesha, he settled a long time dispute between two communities.

“It is very difficult for the children of clerics to become clerics, your parents trained you well, the positive testimony of your parents robbed off on you,” he said.

According to Okoh, the call to the office of the bishop is a call within the call of God. The first call is the call to priesthood. The ordained ministry or the call of God.

“God called some servants to attain some special needs. The call of God is never a selfish one, it’s not for the sake of the one called because he is a messenger, therefore, he has to be obedient.

“God does not call one to be rich, it’s a by-product, it’s against this background that we say Olumakaiye is fulfilling his commitment to God,” he said.

Okoh also urged those who had been charged within management of things to bear good fruits.

“You are not only to serve, you are to go the extra-mile, it is important to be good, struggle to excel by praying, fasting and being concerned to the people you are in charge of.

“50 years is remarkable, it means you are not a boy or an old man but in between.

“We give thanks to God for notable achievements recorded, 50 years to you is a longtime. There are people who have no jobs at 50.

“He has enabled you to stand on a high pedestal, be humble, 50 is golden with golden responsibilities, some people will tell you, take it easy but I say no to that because you are still young to work harder.

“At 50, there is need for restoration, 50 is a jubilee year, there are many things that should be restored. Forgive and review yourself as you go on and move according to the pace of God,’’ he said.

Olumakaiye, who appreciated the guest for great honour done to him, said at 50, he would try to do more for the propagation of God’s work.

He asked God to grant him the grace of good health and longer life to do so.