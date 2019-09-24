<a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ad9d55dc&cb=854237002' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=4&cb=688937930&n=ad9d55dc' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ac9ac781&cb=14265871' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=3&cb=965144530&n=ac9ac781' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a45dccd2&cb=874525412' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=2&cb=63235876&n=a45dccd2' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a97ae240&cb=292598972' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=7&cb=285889128&n=a97ae240' border='0' alt=''/></a>





Archbishop Metropolitan and Primate of the Church of Nigeria in the Anglican Communion, Most Rev. Nicholas Okoh, has expressed confidence that Nigeria’s numerous challenges will soon become history.

He urged Nigerians to put their trust in God, stressing that the Almighty is alive and working.

Okoh spoke on Monday in Onitsha, Anambra State, at the foundation stone-laying ceremony of the New Bishop’s court.

“The security problems, economic hardship, the non-release of the kidnapped Christian girl, Leah Sharibu, and all the things Nigerians have been complaining against under the present administration, I want Nigerians to believe that its well,” he said.

The cleric described members of the Diocese on the Niger as one of the engines and pillars on which the Church of Nigeria stood.

He advised them not to feel disturbed when certain demands are made of them.

Okoh said: “The demands Church of Nigeria makes from you is according to your age. After the Diocese of Lagos, the next is the Diocese on the Niger.

“You must meet the demands we make because you form part of the engine of the Church of Nigeria. Do not say we are demanding much from you.

“We are happy you are equal to the task because you are not using your time to quarrel and write petitions and insult your leaders but building the church with spiritual and structural activities.”

The retiring Primate advised the clergy to use their time to serve God to the best of their ability, adding: “We do not abide; we come, pass away.

“As I stand on the threshold of my retirement, we must look back. The time is running very fast. Whatever you want to do that will keep your name, do it now. Otherwise, you will regret.”