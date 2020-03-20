<a href='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ad9d55dc&cb=854237002' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=4&cb=688937930&n=ad9d55dc' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ac9ac781&cb=14265871' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=3&cb=965144530&n=ac9ac781' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a45dccd2&cb=874525412' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=2&cb=63235876&n=a45dccd2' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a97ae240&cb=292598972' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=7&cb=285889128&n=a97ae240' border='0' alt=''/></a>





Kogi State Governor, Alhaji Yahaya Bello on Thursday received in condolence, members of the Church of Nigeria, Anglican Communion led by the Primate Nicholas Okoh, at Government House Lokoja.

Primate Okoh noted that the mother remained precious to the family no matter the age, and prayed God to be with the Governor, the people of Kogi State and Nigeria in general.

The Bishop thanked God for the life of the governor and prayed the years ahead of his leadership to be fruitful and witness tremendous progress.

He prayed God to comfort the governor and his family, and bless the sons and daughters of Kogi State, and to grant Mama’s soul eternal rest,

”Kogi State shall be blessed,” the Bishop prayed.

Responding, Governor Bello, noted that one of the lessons his mother taught them was to tolerate one another and respect all religions.





According to him, his mother also admonished him to live with the fear of God, saying he was inspired by the wonderful words and counsel of her mother.

”Your coming here this moment was a wonderful one and I received you with Joy. Where men of God are, no evil can succeed; please continue to show understanding and cooperation with any government because when the government succeeds, the people succeed and when the people succeed, the country succeeds,” Bello said.

Bishop Okoh was accompanied by the Primate elect- Archbishop Henry Chukwudum Ndukuba; Former Minister of Petroleum Resources and Foreign Affairs, Henry Odein Ajumogobia; wife of the Bishop of Otukpo, Mrs Bello; Arc Bishop of Lokoja, Dan Isah; Dean Arc Bishop Buba Lamido; Chancellor Abuja of the whole Church of Nigeria, Bishop Akobe and his wife, among others.