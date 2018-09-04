Nicholas Okoh, primate of the Church of Nigeria (Anglican Communion), says homosexuality is hindering the nation’s progress by “veritably poisoning” the society.

Okoh made the comment in an interview with NAN in Abuja on Tuesday.

According to him, homosexuality is an “unlawful act fed by disintegration of social values and cultures” that should be discouraged in the interest of future generations.

He said western culture had influenced the practice in Nigeria through internet and satellite broadcasting.

“Homosexuality hinders the progress of a nation and such ungodly images should never be shown in Nigeria,” he said.

“It is pertinent to note that the advent of satellite broadcasting has continued to pose a serious challenge to our traditional cultures, religious values and our identity as a people.

“Our youths are now being deceived by the international media with values that are at variance with our culture and the teachings of our religion.

“What is happening in the Nigerian society is a result of international influence and urbanisation.

“As people move from villages to the cities, they are detached from their ancestral authority, parents, chiefs and others.

“Anti-social behaviours that used to be tackled are no longer tackled all because of modernisation; essentially, people are destroying themselves.”

According to a 2017 survey by NOIPolls, there is a growing acceptance of lesbian, gay, bisexual and transgender (LGBT) people in Nigeria.

The survey compared attitudes towards LGBT people in Nigeria against a 2015 poll, and discovered a seven percent increase in the number of people who accept the practice.

During the administration of former President Goodluck Jonathan, the Same-Sex Marriage Prohibition Act (SSMPA) of 2014 was introduced.

The SSMPA bans gay marriage, same-sex “amorous relationships” and membership of gay rights groups and prescribes penalties of up to 14 years in prison.

Since then, many have gone on trial for alleged involvement in homosexuality.

President Muhammadu Buhari had affirmed his administration’s concurrence with the Act during a four-day visit to the US in July 2015.

He said Nigeria will not be pressured by the US or other Western nations to legalise homosexuality in the country.