The Primate Church of Nigeria Anglican Communion, Most Rev. Nicholas Okoh, has appealed to all Christians in Nigeria who are yet to register and those yet to collect their Permanent Voter Cards (PVC) to do it without further delay.

Most Rev. Okoh noted that they should not only get their PVC, but also register and belong to political parties to contest in the 2019 general elections, saying that “time has gone when people will make false claim of politics being dirty.”

Addressing Christian faithful shortly after the consecration of the four Bishops and presentation of archbishops at All Saints Cathedral, Onitsha, Most Rev. Okoh stated that Christians should not continue to sit on the fence concerning politics and thereby allow those not worthy to lead them.

According to him, unclaimed voter cards in INEC offices belonged to some people, urging those who have not collected the PVCs to do so.

Earlier in his sermon, the Bishop on the Niger, Rt Rev. Owen Nwokolo, whose sermon centred on “The challenge of leadership in a time like this”, called on Nigerian leaders to pay attention to their spiritual health, just like the people they lead, particularly in the face of the crisis facing the country.

He expressed worry over the spate of killings and attacks on Christians and churches in different parts of the country, particularly in Taraba, Benue and Kaduna states by herdsmen.

Rev. Nwokolo called on the Federal Government to take urgent measures and put a stop to such attacks to enable the country to hold its 2019 general elections. “You should not pretend that you are not hearing their cries of the people. There are killings, maiming and sacking of people from their various communities in Nigeria,” he said.

The newly consecrated Bishops were Bishop Godwin Awoke, Diocese of Ngbo; Bishop Wisdom Ihunwo, Diocese of Niger Delta North; Bishop Solomon Akanbi, Diocese of Offa; and Bishop Prosper Amah, Diocese of Ogbaru.