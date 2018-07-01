The Primate of the Anglican Communion of Nigeria, Nicholas Okoh, has asked the Federal Government to do all it can to bring an end to the wanton killings across the country.

During a sermon on Sunday in Ijebu Igbo, Ogun State, the Bishop said the armed herdsmen who have been responsible for the increased killings since the start of the year, ought to be disarmed.

“These people ought to be disarmed because a situation where a section of the country will be armed and the rest don’t having anything, we cannot move forward,” he said.

Speaking further, he appealed to those involved in rustling cattle and killing their fellow men to stop the evil act.

“This appeal goes to those who steal cows, if you are one of them or you know such people, tell them to stop stealing cows.

“For you to take a cow and pay with your life is not worth it. It’s not a good exchange.

“The Second appeal goes to those who kill human beings, to stop killing Nigerians for whatever reason because if this killing does not stop, it is a bad thing that will bear no good fruit,” the Bishop said.

Also speaking on the killings, the Bishop of the Anglican Diocese of Kaduna, Timothy Yahaya, had on Friday, demanded that the killer herdsmen be labelled as a terrorist group just as the Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB) was declared as one.