The leader of INRI Evangelical Spiritual Church, Primate Elijah Ayodele, has sent a strong message to the Shepherd-In-Charge of the Genesis Parish of the Celestial Church of Christ, Prophet Israel Oladele, who was sent to jail some days ago on charges that has to do with fraud.

Primate Ayodele gave the charge in a telephone conversation to encourage the man of God, who was jailed over a N17 million fraud allegation.

He encouraged Prophet Israel to be of good courage because what he is passing through is a temporal trial which he will overcome soon.

Primate Ayodele assured that he will continue praying for him, promising to pay him a visit as soon as possible.

Also, the popular prophet spoke on Prophet Alfa Babatunde Sotitobire, who was sentenced to jail some months ago over a missing child in his Akure, Ondo State church.

He described the whole issue as a wake up call for Christian leaders to get into action against the gimmicks and attacks of the devil against the body of Christ in the world.

Ayodele said: “It’s unfortunate that this ugly incident happened to Prophet Israel Oladele, who is a great man of God.





“What has happened to him is not the end of the world.

“Whatever is happening to him is just a trial that will not last.

“I will continue praying for him and also pay him a visit soon.

“I will continue to recommend him as a great man of God.

“Tough times like this happen to great people, but it’s a matter of time, they will overcome.

“I want to encourage Prophet Israel Oladele to be courageous, fortified and be focused.

“I know He is going to a greater place.

“I’m supporting him in prayers already.

“Few months ago, a popular Prophet, Babatunde Sotitobire, was sent to jail.

“These things happening to the body of Christ is not ordinary.

“To all Christian leaders, this is a wake-up call to us all.

“It’s not a time for rejoice over the fall of anyone.

“The devil is only trying to penetrate the body of Christ, but he will not succeed.

“Let’s continue to be prayerful and be watchful against the gimmicks of the devil and his agents.”