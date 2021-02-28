



The Leader of INRI Evangelical Spiritual Church, Primate Elijah Ayodele, has once again knocked the President of Nigeria, Muhammadu Buhari, over the unsecured state of the country.

The popular prophet frowned at the method the government has chosen to fight banditry: negotiating with bandits in order to stop terrorising the ordinary citizens.

Ayodele during a live service in his church on Sunday made it known that Nigeria has broken already with the means through which the government is fighting insecurity.





He explained that terrorism will continue to grow bigger and tougher in Nigeria because the government has invited terrorism already by negotiating with bandits.

He explained that the unity of Nigeria has been broken, and it’s only God that can bring the country back.

Ayodele said: “‘Giving amnesty to Boko Haram and negotiating with bandits is tantamount to breaking Nigeria.

“President Buhari and his people have broken Nigeria.

“In no time, it will come to realisation, but as it is now, the unity of Nigeria has been broken.

“Only God can bring us together.”