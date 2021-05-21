The Leader of INRI Evangelical Spiritual Church, Primate Elijah Ayodele, has released another shocking prophecy for the Peoples Democratic Party on the loss of some of their top members to the All Progressive Congress.

Primate Ayodele, who foresaw the defection of the Governor of Cross River State, Prof. Ben Ayade, has revealed again that two governors, two senators and two House of Representatives members will defect to the APC if the PDP does not immediately work on itself.

He made it known that if the party allows the defection to happen, the PDP will become cracked and the efforts of the reconciliation committee, headed by former President of the Senate, Dr. Abubakar Bukola Saraki, will be frustrated.

On Ayade’s defection, the man of God noted that the PDP in Cross River State will not be affected and that if election is conducted in the state today, the party will win.

He said: “Ben Ayade leaving PDP cannot make any impact in Cross River State.

“If there is election today, PDP will still win in Cross River, but my warning to the PDP is that two governors are ready to leave PDP too.

“They have prepared to cross.

“PDP stakeholders have not gone into this to sort it out.

“Ayade leaving is not the problem.

“If two governors decamp again, PDP will be cracked.





“Saraki reconciliation team will be frustrated.

“They want to make the party weak because of the reconciliation process.

“I warned PDP before Ben Ayade left but they refused to listen.

“This is not a matter of being a political prophet as people say.

“I’m only saying the heart of God.

“And He is telling me that two governors, two House of Representatives members, two senators are about to leave PDP, which will shake the foundation of the party.

“They have to standby on this.

“They have not been listening.”

Ayodele stated that God has revealed their names to him, but will not unveil them, warning the party to put its in order so it won’t crash before 2023

He added: God has revealed their names to me.

“It will shock PDP if they don’t put their house in order.

“This can crash PDP terminal in 2023.

“PDP is playing with another fire.”

Furthermore, Ayodele warned the APC Interim National Chairman and Yobe State Governor, Mai Mala Buni, to be careful because he may be eased out of all his political visions.

He added: “Yobe Governor Buni’s interim chairmanship in APC will be frustrated.

“If Buni doesn’t know what to do, he may be eased out in all his political visions and expectations.”