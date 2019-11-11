<a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ad9d55dc&cb=854237002' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=4&cb=688937930&n=ad9d55dc' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ac9ac781&cb=14265871' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=3&cb=965144530&n=ac9ac781' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a45dccd2&cb=874525412' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=2&cb=63235876&n=a45dccd2' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a97ae240&cb=292598972' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=7&cb=285889128&n=a97ae240' border='0' alt=''/></a>

Most Reverend Nicholas Okoh, Archbishop Metropolitan and Primate of All Nigerian Anglican Communion, has dedicated St. Stephen’s Anglican Cathedral in Umuahia, Abia State, capital advising Christians to shun wrangling in the house of God.

The primate, in his homily entitled “You are the temple of the living God” during the dedication service, commended parishioners of the cathedral for their dedication and commitment in the realization of the cathedral project, which was started many years ago.

He described internal wrangling among priests and parishioners as an endemic issue that often affects the growth of the church and urged parishioners to desist from attacking the priests

Okoh, however, enjoined the parishioners to support the church through finance and material, prayers and supplication, while calling on them to commit themselves to the service of God and humanity.

The Anglican Primate, however, charged the clergy to live exemplary life of Jesus Christ and descried sinful lifestyle. He called on them not to reject posting made by the leadership of the church as their callings expects them to serve in any of the church parishes, especially in the rural areas.

He attributed the rising wave of immorality among the clergy to the increasing proliferation of churches in the country and called on leadership of churches to stand against such sinful practice.