Catholics worldwide trooped out in their numbers to commemorate the story of the Old Rugged Cross on Good Friday.

For congregants of Our Lady of Perpetual Help Catholic Church, Shasha-Akowonjo, Lagos, this yearly tradition is a highly anticipated event.

This year was not any different as the church’s youth wing reenacted the crucifixion of Jesus Christ at Calvary.

They performed before a teeming crowd which gathered at St Vincent Primary School, Shasha-Akowonjo, Lagos and on major streets in the environs.

The Catholic faithfuls trekked over 1.5km through the neighbourhoods as part of tradition to embark on a spiritual journey with the crucified Christ as He staggered on the cross’s awful weight to Golgotha, the Place of the Skull.

Speaking about the essence of the re-enactment, Rev. Father Nathaniel Ogar, the Priest-in-Charge, said it was to bring to one’s consciousness the unfathomable love of God for man that has brought renewal not only just to mankind but to the entire cosmos.

According to Ogar, Easter inspires hope.

He said: “As Christians let the Easter reality fan the flame of faith for a better tomorrow.

“The current state of insecurity and hopelessness should rather strengthen our resolve to participate actively in the socio-economic and political life of our country.

“In other words, we should work our prayers for justice and protection of our common good.”