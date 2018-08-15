Prices of food items have started crashing in parts of Nasarawa State following the arrival of newly harvested farm produce, the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports.

A survey conducted by NAN in some markets in Keffi Local Government Area of the state on Wednesday revealed that the prices of maize and local rice had reduced but that of foreign rice still maintains its rate.

A bag of maize is now selling for between N13,000 and N12,000 as against N15,500 it was sold last three months, while a measure now costs about N120 down from about N150 previously.

A measure of local rice, which sold for N400 is now selling for between N350 and N320, while that of foreign rice go for N500.

Malam Abubakar Adamu, a resident of Keffi, said: “We are now happy that the harvest of new agricultural products is crashing the prices of food items especially the price of maize and the local rice had also dropped drastically.

“A measure of maize which is previously sold at about N150 is now sold in some markets between N130 and N120; that is a bag of maize now is sold at about N12,000.

“This will now reduce peoples’ hardship in the state and the country at large.

“The previous hike in the prices of goods in the market has created untold hardship to many Nigerians who cannot feed their family well.”

Another resident, Mrs Cecelia Joseph, said: “Most consumers are now happy that the harvest of food items forces their prices to come down except that of foreign rice which is still high, we don’t know why.’’

According to her, “low prices of commodities will not only encourage consumers to buy more quantity but would also improve on their standard of living thereby boosting the socio-economic development of the country’’.

She noted that the prices of food items would crash further before the end of the year, adding that massive food production will improve on the standard of living of the people.

Madam Gloria Ebere, another consumer, also attributed the crashes in the prices of food stuff to harvest of some agricultural produce.

“We are now happy that the prices of food crops crashed in the market and we hope that their prices will still crash more,” she said.