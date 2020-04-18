Abba Kyari, the Chief of Staff to President Muhammadu Buhari, has tested positive for the deadly Coronavirus disease.

Former Presidents Olusegun Obasanjo and Goodluck Jonathan have commiserated with the Presidency over the demise of Abba Kyari, the Chief of Staff to the President.

Chief Obasanjo in a condolence letter stated that “I received the news of the demise of Alhaji Abba Kyari, your Chief of Staff, over Friday night, with great sadness, as he lost the battle against the dreadful killer disease, COVID-19.

“Abba Kyari’s death must be painful to you and to his family and friends, but you can all take solace in the fact that he died in harness, in the service of his country.


“His death must be a solemn reminder to all of us that COVID-19 requires all hands on deck soberly, cooperatively, humanly, humanely, justly, equitably, fairly, consolidatedly and comprehensively to be able to fight it successfully and to get all Nigerians back to good health and healthy economy.

“God will give you and Abba Kyari’s family and friends the fortitude to bear the irreparable loss. May Allah receive his soul.”

Former president Goodluck Jonathan via his twitter handle, @GEJonathan, tweeted:

“I condole with H.E @MBuhari (His Excellency President Muhammadu Buhari), the Kyari family & all sympathisers on the demise of Mallam Abba Kyari who until his death was the Chief of Staff to the President of Nigeria. May Allah grant him Al Jannah Firdaus & strengthen his family & friends during this moment of grief.”

