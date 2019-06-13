President Muhammadu Buhari on Thursday met behind closed doors with the Liberian President, George Weah.
The meeting started around 11.35a.m when Weah arrived the forecourt of the Presidential Villa, Abuja.
Weah was in Abuja for the June 12th 2019 Nigeria’s Democracy Day celebration.
The meeting was still in progress at the time of filing this report.
