President Muhammadu Buhari on Wednesday received his South African counterpart, Cyril Ramaphosa, at the Presidential Villa, Abuja.

Buhari led some top government officials to receive the South African President at the forecourt of his office at 3pm after presiding over the weekly meeting of the Federal Executive Council.

The two leaders thereafter went into a closed-door meeting.

The meeting came amid increasing cases of xenophobic attacks on Nigerians in South Africa.