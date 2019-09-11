<a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ad9d55dc&cb=854237002' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=4&cb=688937930&n=ad9d55dc' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ac9ac781&cb=14265871' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=3&cb=965144530&n=ac9ac781' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a45dccd2&cb=874525412' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=2&cb=63235876&n=a45dccd2' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a97ae240&cb=292598972' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=7&cb=285889128&n=a97ae240' border='0' alt=''/></a>

The Chief of Staff (COS) to President Muhammad Buhari, Abba Kyari, is the latest of dignitaries to arrive at the venue of the much expected judgment in the petition by Atiku Abubakar and the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP).

PDP and Atiku are challenging the outcome of the last presidential election, won by Buhari of the All Progressives Congress (APC).

Dressed in white agbada and a red cap, Kyari strolled into the packed court room at the Abuja division of the Court of Appeal, around 8. 15 am, accompanied by some other government officials.

Those who arrived before him are Minister of State for Niger Delta Affairs, Festus Keyamo, Director General, Voice of Nigeria (VON), Osita Okechukwu.