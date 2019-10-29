<a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ad9d55dc&cb=854237002' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=4&cb=688937930&n=ad9d55dc' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ac9ac781&cb=14265871' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=3&cb=965144530&n=ac9ac781' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a45dccd2&cb=874525412' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=2&cb=63235876&n=a45dccd2' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a97ae240&cb=292598972' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=7&cb=285889128&n=a97ae240' border='0' alt=''/></a>

The Presidential Task Team on Apapa Gridlock on Monday said that it was not involved in the mayhem that erupted on Thursday in the Ijora-Apapa area of Lagos State.

The Vice Chairman of the team, Mr Kayode Opeifa, in a statement, condemned the ugly incident which occurred at the Nigerian Ports Authority (NPA) Lilypond Truck Transit Park at Ijora which led to loss of life and property.

Opeifa described the incident as unfortunate.

“We condemn, in strong terms, the ensuing violence which was reportedly escalated by some unscrupulous individuals and miscreants opposed to the operations of the Lagos State Taskforce on Environmental Sanitation and Special Offences (Enforcement Unit) in the area.

“We are deeply saddened by the violence and commiserate with the family of the deceased and other victims of the unfortunate incident. It is important to state categorically that the Presidential Task team was not involved in the unfortunate incident. We, therefore, call on those spreading such false claims to henceforth desist,” he said.

Opeifa said that the team empathised with the management and staff of NPA whose vehicles and offices were attacked or destroyed in the mayhem.