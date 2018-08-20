The Presidential Task Force on Victims Support Fund (VSF) said on Sunday that it had set aside N700 million for the reconstruction of damaged public buildings in Guma, Agatu and Logo Local Government Areas of Benue.

A statement issued in Makurdi by its Public Enlightenment Officer, Miss Munachi Okoro, said the reconstruction work would be conducted in partnership with Benue State Government.

The statement quoted the Executive Director, VSF, Prof. Sunday Ochoche, as saying that over N700 million would spent on “the reconstruction and provision of 31 buildings and hygiene facilities in the three local areas.

“The buildings to be reconstructed include five Comprehensive Health Centres, twenty three blocks of classrooms, and three Ventilated Improved Pit Toilets.”

VSF works to provide succour to people affected by armed conflicts and is also involved in facilitating access to education and providing psycho-social support to children.

It is also engaged in providing input and machineries to small scale farmers, empowering vulnerable women and strengthening health system through support to hospitals.

VSF officials had since visited the three local government areas affected by conflicts in the state to assess the scale of damages and level of intervention required