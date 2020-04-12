<a href='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ad9d55dc&cb=854237002' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=4&cb=688937930&n=ad9d55dc' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ac9ac781&cb=14265871' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=3&cb=965144530&n=ac9ac781' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a45dccd2&cb=874525412' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=2&cb=63235876&n=a45dccd2' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a97ae240&cb=292598972' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=7&cb=285889128&n=a97ae240' border='0' alt=''/></a>





The News of the presidential pardon granted to foremost nationalists, late Chief Anthony Enahoro ,and former governor of old Bendel State (now Edo and Delta), late Professor Ambrose Alli have been received with mixed feelings from the families of the two and the government of Edo state.

The families though lauded the pardon said the gesture was long overdue considering the fact that the two did not deserve the treatment they got from the Nigerian government when they were convicted at different times.

A statement by Otunba Eugene Enahoro said “A State Pardon is an act of the Executive to set right some wrongs of the past. It is an acceptance that some things need to be rectified. Therefore we want to appreciate President Buhari for addressing the issue.

All sons of former Bendel in general and Edoland in particular should appreciate this gesture as a formal recognition of the public service rendered by these two distinguished sons of Esanland”

On his part first son of Alli, Andrew Alli said “We have never believed that he was guilty of anything, other than giving his all to improve the lot of the people of the former Bendel State and, indeed, Nigeria. This is demonstrated by the enduring legacy that he left. We thank his Excellency, President Buhari, as well as his Excellency Governor Obaseki, and all those who have supported the process inside and outside government, for their recognition of this fact. Although we are yet to receive any direct official communication on this matter, we are pleased to hear that our father/uncle/brother/grandfather has received a presidential pardon.”





On his part, Governor Godwin Obaseki expressed appreciation to President Muhammadu Buhari for the presidential pardon granted the two Edo sons.

A statement by the Special Adviser to Obaseki on Media and Communication Strategy, Mr. Crusoe Osagie, said the governor deeply appreciates that the presidential pardon, which he had championed in the past few months, has finally been granted.

He said the state government would continue to sustain the legacies of late Prof. Alli and the noble ideals of Chief Enahoro, noting, “With Prof. Alli’s legacies serving as indelible examples of the kind of policies and programmes we are enacting in Edo State, the Obaseki-led administration is going to continue to place the common man at the centre of its policies.

“Chief Enahoro, on his part, also espoused ideals which we have anchored a number of our programmes, especially on the need for Edo people to chart the path of their destinies on their own terms.

“The president’s gesture gives fillip to our desire to restore the golden age of development in the state and truly drive development that would better the life of the people in the state,” he added.