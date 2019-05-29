<a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ad9d55dc&cb=854237002' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=4&cb=688937930&n=ad9d55dc' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ac9ac781&cb=14265871' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=3&cb=965144530&n=ac9ac781' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a45dccd2&cb=874525412' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=2&cb=63235876&n=a45dccd2' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a97ae240&cb=292598972' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=7&cb=285889128&n=a97ae240' border='0' alt=''/></a>

Normal activities have resumed in the Federal Capital Territory (FCT) after the inauguration of President Muhammadu Buhari and Vice President Yemi Osinbajo for their second term in office on Wednesday.

Newsmen report that vehicular movement was earlier restricted in parts of the city centre in the morning hours.

It was observed that major roads earlier closed to vehicular movement had been opened.

At Jabi area, the popular motor park, vehicles were seen loading passengers for inter-state movement.

At the popular lakeside park, fun seekers engaged themselves in different activities such as playing table tennis, volley ball and football while some were relaxing.

Mr James Frank, a fun seeker, said he took the advantage of the holiday and the temperate weather to engage in physial exercise.

Frank expressed the hope that Buhari’s second term would impact positively on the lives of Nigerians.

He, however, urged the president to tackle the current security challenges in the country, to usher in economic prosperity.

“The new administration should do things differently from what we experienced during the first tenure and also address the security challenges in different parts of the country.

“There is no way we can prosper when people are living in fear of being killed or kidnapped because it affects everybody,’’ he said.

At Wuse Market, business activities have picked up with heavy traffic at the entrance to the market.

Mr Simon Adugba, a cab operator, said there was serious work to do by Buhari in his second term in office.

Adugba also urged the security agencies to change their strategies toward combating the security challenges.

He advised the president to do his best to ensure that businesses grew by introducing important reforms that would encourage investment.

He saidadvised the president to form his cabinet without delay, to avoid the mistakes of the past.

“The president has a lot to do to change our story because many people are confused because of these security problems everywhere.

“The Army, Police, Air Force, Navy and other security forces must change their strategies to be able to deal with the situation,’’ he said.