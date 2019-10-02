<a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ad9d55dc&cb=854237002' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=4&cb=688937930&n=ad9d55dc' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ac9ac781&cb=14265871' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=3&cb=965144530&n=ac9ac781' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a45dccd2&cb=874525412' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=2&cb=63235876&n=a45dccd2' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a97ae240&cb=292598972' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=7&cb=285889128&n=a97ae240' border='0' alt=''/></a>





The nation’s 59th Independence anniversary on Tuesday was held at the Presidential Villa, Abuja, amidst tight security.

The event, which could best be described as low-keyed, had in attendance personalities from the diplomatic community, top paramilitary officials, as well as some members of President Muhammadu Buhari’s cabinet.

The event also witnessed the presidential changing of the guard from 177 guard battalion to 7th battalion of the guards brigade.

The changing of the guard took place at the forecourt of the State House, and marked the climax of a week-long set of activities for the 59th Independence anniversary.

It marked the first to be held as Buhari settles down for his second term administration.

The ceremony, which lasted for about one hour forty-five minutes, started about 10a.m.

President Buhari was ushered into the venue by 9:59a.m, he kicked off the ceremony by first inspecting the quarter guards, and then walked to the Villa forecourt to receive the national salute, which was followed by a rendition of the national anthem.

Vice President Yemi Osinbajo was earlier ushered into the venue around 9:50a.m.

While Senate President Ahmad Lawan was ushered to the venue by 9:46a.m, the Speaker of the House of Representatives, Femi Gbajabiamila, got to the forecourt of the Presidential Villa by 9:44a.m.

At the ceremony were the Chief Justice of Nigeria, Ibrahim Tanko Mohammad; the Secretary to the Government of the Federation (SGF), Boss Mustapha; the Inspector General of Police (IGP), Muhammed Adamu, and Minister of the Federal Capital Territory, Muhammed Bello.

Service chiefs and other top government functionaries were also part of the ceremony.

Before the event came to a close, the 21-gun salute was taken to commemorate the day.

The event witnessed the inspection of new guard/quarter guard, silent drills, colour party, posting of sentries, and weapons and uniforms inspections to ensure conformity with military standards.

Shortly after the no-speech-making ceremony, President Buhari signed the anniversary register, released pigeons from a cage, symbolising peace and the sovereignty of the country.

Some top dignitaries assisted the president to cut the anniversary cake.

Tuesday’s ceremony was a departure from the full military parade, drills and entertainments which used to hold at the Eagle Square, Abuja.

Since October 1, 2010, when the anniversary celebration witnessed bomb blasts at the Eagle Square, Abuja, the administration of former President Goodluck Jonathan had marked all subsequent anniversaries under his administration in Aso Rock.

But the Buhari’s administration broke the practice by marking the 58th Independence anniversary last year at the Eagle Square, Abuja.