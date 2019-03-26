<a href='http://apps.pista.ng/ads/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ad9d55dc&cb=854237002' target='_blank'><img src='http://apps.pista.ng/ads/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=4&cb=688937930&n=ad9d55dc' border='0' alt='' /></a> <a href='http://apps.pista.ng/ads/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ac9ac781&cb=14265871' target='_blank'><img src='http://apps.pista.ng/ads/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=3&cb=965144530&n=ac9ac781' border='0' alt='' /></a> <a href='http://apps.pista.ng/ads/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a45dccd2&cb=874525412' target='_blank'><img src='http://apps.pista.ng/ads/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=2&cb=63235876&n=a45dccd2' border='0' alt='' /></a> <a href='http://apps.pista.ng/ads/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a97ae240&cb=292598972' target='_blank'><img src='http://apps.pista.ng/ads/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=7&cb=285889128&n=a97ae240' border='0' alt='' /></a>

The Presidential Committee on Prisons Reform and Decongestion has secured the release of a total of 84 prisons inmates from the Edo State Command of the Nigerian Prisons Service.

They were advised to re-enter the free society with apologies to their parents and other loved ones for their misconducts and become useful citizens to themselves, families and the entire nation.

They were released from the various prisons as follow:

MSP Oko — 22

Benin Prison (old) — 33

Ozalla Farm Centre — 3

Auchi Prison — 7

Female Prison, Auchi — 1

Ubiaja Prison — 3

Ogba Farm Project — 15

According to a statement in Abuja by the Nigeria Prisons Service (NPS) Edo State Command Public Relations Officer, DSP Aminu Suleman, the jubilant inmates, some of whom have acquired skills in various trades while serving their jail terms, had their fines of varying amount paid by the Committee on behalf of the Office of the Attorney General of the Federation in collaboration with the Edo State Government and other donors.

The committee, which visited the state to carry out its mandate, is headed by Hon. Justice Ishaq Bello the Chief Judge of the FCT and has Deputy Controller General of Prisons (DCG Ops), Garba Abubakar, as member, Mrs Ayoola Daniels, as Secretary and several Directors spread across the various relevant federal ministries as members.

Also present at the committee’s sitting in the prisons were the Chief Judge of Edo State Hon. Justice Esohen Ikponmwen; the Controller of Prisons CP Joseph Usendiah; the State Attorney General and Commissioner of Justice Prof. (Mrs.) Oluyinka Osayame Omorogbe, Senior Judges of the High Courts and Magistrates among others.