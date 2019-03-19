



Chuks Nwachukwu, former presidential candidate of All Grassroots Alliance (AGA), has faulted the excuse given by the acting Chief Justice of Nigeria (CJN), Tanko Mohammad, that he was not properly briefed about the suspension of former CJN, Walter Onnoghen.

In a statement made available on Monday, the politician said that it would be better for the country not to have a CJN than for Tanko to have agreed to take over the position of Onnoghen even on acting capacity.

The lawyer said: “As an honourable Justice of Supreme Court (JSC), he cannot call the dishonourable ex-parte order of the Code of Conduct Tribunal (CCT) handing out interim punishment on a supposed defendant, the CJN for that matter, that also was yet to appear before it a valid court order, particularly when he was aware or ought to have been aware.

“Following the Ngwuta case, that the CCT has no jurisdiction to summon the CJN to appear before it without the National Judiciary Council (NJC) and having first found the CJN answerable to any allegation of misconduct,” he said.

Nwachukwu insisted that Tanko should have advised the President that the order was a nullity, stressing that it was his duty to first satisfy himself on the correctness of the basis of his appointment.

He said that he ought to have known that assuming the position of CJN, whether in acting capacity or not, upon a faulty basis, was even worse than the country remaining without a CJN, pointing out that he should have advised the President that following the nullity of the ex-parte order of the CCT, Onnoghen remained the CJN and so, there was no vacancy to fill.

The former presidential candidate stated that if the acting CJN had acted honourably, it would have saved the judiciary from the cesspit embarrassment and disgrace that it was currently in, stressing that the essence of the charge against him was for him to make himself available to be used as an instrument of subversion and dishonor of the judiciary.

He stated that no judicial officer could escape such charge by pleading the formality of the same alleged court order that was the means of the subversion and that conveys the odium on the judiciary.

According to him, the statement by the acting CJN that he was summoned by the President, who is a party, or at least a potential party, directly or indirectly, to some or several cases before the SC and a politician, was disrespect to his office.

Elaborating the faulty grounds for which the acting CJN failed, he said: “I would like to remind him that a judicial officer like him, Justice I.C. Taylor of blessed memory, as CJ of Lagos, refused to formally receive personally the then Head of State, Gen. Yakubu Gowan, who was on official visit to the court, for the reason that such would give the impression of a compromise of his position of impartiality to ordinary members of the public. How do you want Nigerians who have cases against the Federal Government to feel when they hear that the President can summon you, a Justice of the Supreme Court, and without giving you any notice of the reason for the summon, and you would feel obliged to honor the summon?

“What confidence do you think they should have in any adjudication that you make between them and the President or any of his officials? How would they not feel that you consider taking directives from the President on the performance of your duties your bounden overriding duty?” he said.